|description= Musa Mthombeni is a South African TV personality, medical doctor and actor best known for presenting a number of YOTV shows.

'''Musa Mthombeni''' is a South African TV personality, medical doctor and actor best known for presenting a number of YOTV shows.

'''Musa Mthombeni''' is a South African TV personality, medical doctor and actor best known for presenting a number of YOTV shows.



Musa Mthombeni is a South African TV personality, medical doctor and actor best known for presenting a number of YOTV shows.

Background

Age

Mthombeni was born on 22 April 1989.[1]

Wife

Liesl Laurie[2]

Education

Musa Mthombeni is a qualified medical doctor.[1]

Career

Musa Mthombeni cut his teeth as a presenter on various live and pre-recorded shows, including YOTV Land, YOTV Wildroom, YOTV Blue Couch, YOTV O-Zone, ME TV, Friday Face Off, Let's Get Quizzical and YOTV Big Breakfast.

In radio, he worked with Voice of Wits FM in 2010 and was an on-air host on YFM, from 2012-2014.

As an actor, Musa played the lead in an episode of the e.tv drama anthology series eKasi: Our Stories entitled "Boy Next Door" (Season 1, Episode 8) in 2012. He also played a supporting role in the second season of the SABC1 drama series Intersexions, in 2013.

In 2014 he appeared as a prankster in the candid camera comedy film Ek Joke Net 2.

In November 2017 Musa Mthombeni joined the panel of four personalities on the SABC3 talk show Trending SA, replacing Shaka Sisulu, who left the show in July that year.[1]

Covid-19

In July 2021, Musa Mthombeni shared that although he was vaccinated when healthcare professionals got the jab he still contracted Covid-19.