Musa Ncube is the former wife of Cain Mathema.

Marriage To Cain Mathema

Musa Ncube held on to a small flat in Bulawayo when she divorced Mathema. She was Cain Mathema's third wife and had been his second wife’s maid before she was impregnated aged 20.[1][2]