Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Musa Ncube"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Musa Ncube''' is the former wife of Cain Mathema. ==Marriage To Cain Mathema== Musa Ncube held on to a small flat in Bulawayo when she divorced Mathema. She was Cain...")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 7: Line 7:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title= Musa Ncube: Marriage To Cain Mathema -Pindula, Local Knowledge
 +
|title_mode=replace
 +
|keywords= Musa Ncube, Musa Ncube biography, Musa Ncube Cain Mathema, Cain Mathema ex-wife
 +
|description= Musa Ncube is the former wife of Cain Mathema.
 +
|image=
 +
|image_alt= Musa Ncube Biography
 +
}}
  
 
[[Category:Politicians' Spouses]]
 
[[Category:Politicians' Spouses]]

Latest revision as of 20:03, 2 September 2021

Musa Ncube is the former wife of Cain Mathema.

Marriage To Cain Mathema

Musa Ncube held on to a small flat in Bulawayo when she divorced Mathema. She was Cain Mathema's third wife and had been his second wife’s maid before she was impregnated aged 20.[1][2]

References

  1. Leopold Munhende, 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Weds 23-Year-Old Beauty, Radio VOP, Published: December 23, 2016, Retrieved: September 2, 2021
  2. Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema in second year of Harare hotel stay, ZimLive, Published: October 20, 2019, Retrieved: September 2, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Musa_Ncube&oldid=110119"