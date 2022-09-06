Pindula

Musa Ncube is the former wife of Cain Mathema.

Marriage To Cain Mathema

Musa Ncube held on to a small flat in Bulawayo when she divorced Mathema. She was Cain Mathema's third wife and had been his second wife’s maid before she was impregnated aged 20.[1][2]

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Tsholotsho South returned to Parliament:


References

  1. Leopold Munhende, 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Weds 23-Year-Old Beauty, Radio VOP, Published: December 23, 2016, Retrieved: September 2, 2021
  2. Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema in second year of Harare hotel stay, ZimLive, Published: October 20, 2019, Retrieved: September 2, 2021
