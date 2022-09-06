Difference between revisions of "Musa Ncube"
Musa Ncube held on to a small flat in Bulawayo when she divorced Mathema. She was Cain Mathema's third wife and had been his second wife’s maid before she was impregnated aged 20.<ref name="RP">Leopold Munhende, [https://www.radiovop.com/70-year-old-cain-mathema-weds-23-year-old-beauty/ 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Weds 23-Year-Old Beauty], ''Radio VOP'', Published: December 23, 2016, Retrieved: September 2, 2021</ref><ref name="ZLive">[https://www.zimlive.com/2019/10/20/home-affairs-minister-cain-mathema-in-second-year-of-harare-hotel-stay/ Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema in second year of Harare hotel stay], ''ZimLive'', Published: October 20, 2019, Retrieved: September 2, 2021</ref>
==References==
|image_alt= Musa Ncube Biography
}}
[[Category:Politicians' Spouses]]
Musa Ncube is the former wife of Cain Mathema.
Marriage To Cain Mathema
Musa Ncube held on to a small flat in Bulawayo when she divorced Mathema. She was Cain Mathema's third wife and had been his second wife’s maid before she was impregnated aged 20.[1][2]
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Tsholotsho South returned to Parliament:
- Musa Ncube of Zanu PF with 4 759 votes,
- Tapson Nganunu Sibanda of CCC with 2 879 votes,
- Leonard Mthombemi of ZAPU with 868 votes,
- Bongani Moyo, Independent, with 155 votes.
References
- ↑ Leopold Munhende, 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Weds 23-Year-Old Beauty, Radio VOP, Published: December 23, 2016, Retrieved: September 2, 2021
- ↑ Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema in second year of Harare hotel stay, ZimLive, Published: October 20, 2019, Retrieved: September 2, 2021