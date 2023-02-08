Pindula

'''Musa Ncube''' is the former wife of [[Cain Mathema]].
'''Musa Ncube''' is a [[Zanu PF]] politician and the former wife of [[Cain Mathema]].
  
==Marriage To Cain Mathema==
==Personal Details==
'''Born:''' <br/>
'''Marriage:'''  to [[Cain Mathema]]. <br/>
'''Musa Ncube''' held on to a small flat in Bulawayo when she divorced Mathema. She was [[Cain Mathema]]'s third wife and had been his second wife’s maid before she was impregnated aged 20. <ref name="RP">Leopold Munhende, [https://www.radiovop.com/70-year-old-cain-mathema-weds-23-year-old-beauty/ 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Weds 23-Year-Old Beauty], ''Radio VOP'', Published: December 23, 2016, Retrieved: September 2, 2021</ref><ref name="ZLive">[https://www.zimlive.com/2019/10/20/home-affairs-minister-cain-mathema-in-second-year-of-harare-hotel-stay/ Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema in second year of Harare hotel stay], ''ZimLive'', Published: October 20, 2019, Retrieved: September 2, 2021</ref>
  
==School / Education==
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
==Service/Career==
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
{| class="wikitable"
|+ [[Matabeleland North]]
! MDC–N !! MDC–T !! Zanu PF
| [[Anastasia Chikuni]] || '''[[Sibusisiwe Budha]]''' || '''[[Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu]]'''
| [[Marilyn Pullen]] || '''[[Mafoko Labode]]''' || '''[[Mail Nkomo]]'''
| [[Hawa Jele]] || '''[[Lwazi Sibanda]]''' || '''[[Molly Mnkandla]]'''
| [[Molly Dhlodhlo]] || [[Phyllis Ndlovu]] || [[Sihle Moyo]]
| [[Angelina Moyo]] || [[Anastasia Moyo]] || Musa Ncube
| [[Irene Hadebe]] || [[Siphiwe Mabhena]] || [[Enia Nyoni]]
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) [[Tsholotsho]] South returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) [[Tsholotsho]] South returned to [[Parliament]]:  
* [[Bongani Moyo]], Independent, with 155 votes.  
 
* [[Bongani Moyo]], Independent, with 155 votes.  
  
==Events==
Line 17: Line 44:
  
 
[[Category:Politicians' Spouses]]
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]

Musa Ncube is a Zanu PF politician and the former wife of Cain Mathema.

Personal Details

Born:
Marriage: to Cain Mathema.
Musa Ncube held on to a small flat in Bulawayo when she divorced Mathema. She was Cain Mathema's third wife and had been his second wife’s maid before she was impregnated aged 20. [1][2]

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Matabeleland North
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Anastasia Chikuni Sibusisiwe Budha Sikhanyisiwe Mpofu
Marilyn Pullen Mafoko Labode Mail Nkomo
Hawa Jele Lwazi Sibanda Molly Mnkandla
Molly Dhlodhlo Phyllis Ndlovu Sihle Moyo
Angelina Moyo Anastasia Moyo Musa Ncube
Irene Hadebe Siphiwe Mabhena Enia Nyoni

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Tsholotsho South returned to Parliament:

Events

Further Reading

References

  1. Leopold Munhende, 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Weds 23-Year-Old Beauty, Radio VOP, Published: December 23, 2016, Retrieved: September 2, 2021
  2. Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema in second year of Harare hotel stay, ZimLive, Published: October 20, 2019, Retrieved: September 2, 2021
