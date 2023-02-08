In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections . Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes .

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

'''Musa Ncube''' held on to a small flat in Bulawayo when she divorced Mathema. She was [[Cain Mathema]]'s third wife and had been his second wife’s maid before she was impregnated aged 20. <ref name = "RP">Leopold Munhende, [https://www.radiovop.com/70-year-old-cain-mathema-weds-23-year-old-beauty/ 70-Year-Old Cain Mathema Weds 23-Year-Old Beauty], ''Radio VOP'', Published: December 23, 2016, Retrieved: September 2, 2021</ref><ref name = "ZLive">[https://www.zimlive.com/2019/10/20/home-affairs-minister-cain-mathema-in-second-year-of-harare-hotel-stay/ Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema in second year of Harare hotel stay], ''ZimLive'', Published: October 20, 2019, Retrieved: September 2, 2021</ref>

'''Musa Ncube''' is a [[Zanu PF]] politician and the former wife of [[Cain Mathema]].

Personal Details

Marriage: to Cain Mathema.

School / Education

Service/Career

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Tsholotsho South returned to Parliament:

Musa Ncube of Zanu PF with 4 759 votes,

of Zanu PF with 4 759 votes, Tapson Nganunu Sibanda of CCC with 2 879 votes,

Leonard Mthombemi of ZAPU with 868 votes,

Bongani Moyo, Independent, with 155 votes.

