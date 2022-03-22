

Musa Ncube is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Zanu-PF.

Background

She was born at Mhlabangubo (Mambanjeni), Tsholotsho Ward 13.

In an interview with The Chronicle, Ncube said her great-grandfather Ntuta was a chief who resisted settlers when they arrived in Zimbabwe. He was staying around the area which covers some parts of Tsholotsho, Nyamandlovu and uMguza. He fought and resisted the takeover of his ancestral land by the whites but unfortunately, they lost the fight and were later displaced and settled koMvundlana area.

Through his fights with the colonisers, he lost his chieftaincy. When he passed on his sons took over the fight and fought for a better country.

His sons include Makhohliso Ntuta who killed a lion with bare hands and his name is listed among heroes at the Main Post Office Gardens in Bulawayo, Khuphilizwi Zambezi Ntuta who also fought a buffalo, Gwawula, Gwakwaba Ntuta, Sunduza Ntuta.

Musa Ncube's uncle is the nationalist, peacemaker and entrepreneur Jini Enock Ntuta whom she says inspired her to join politics. Their parents fought colonisation from the ZAPU and ZIPRA fronts.[1]

Age

Musa Ncube was born on 6 January 1971.[1]

Political Career

Ncube was part of a four-member delegation from the ZANU PF Women’s League that attended the Pan African Women's Organisation PAWO Congress held in Namibia from the 26th to 28th of February 2020.[2]

On 23 January 2022, Ncube won the Zanu-PF primary elections to be the party's candidate for Tsholotsho South Constituency by-elections.[3]

Musa Ncube assisted and led Tilba (Tsholotsho International Business Association) into being a relevant organisation where small businesses are organised and benefit from various platforms.

Positions Held

Women's League National Deputy Secretary for Administration working from the Zanu-PF Headquarters.

Zanu-PF Candidate for Tsholotsho South Constituency in the March 2022 by-elections