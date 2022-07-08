Musawenkosi Donia Saurombe is a Zimbabwean academic and psychologist. In 2017 she became the youngest female PHD Graduate in Africa after graduating with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Industrial Psychology, from the North-West University – Mafikeng, in South Africa.

Background

Saurombe was born in Zimbabwe and raised in Botswana. [1]

Education

On 25 April 2017 she graduated from the North-West University – Mafikeng, in South Africa with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Industrial Psychology. Musa’s PhD thesis passed without corrections and focused on The Management perspectives on a talent value proposition for academic staff in a South African Higher Education Institution.[2]

She started her university studies with a BCom at the age of 16 which she completed at 19. Leading to her postgraduate studies, she received her honours and master’s degrees with distinctions at the age of 20 and 21 respectively.

Musa is currently a postdoctoral fellow at the North-West University’s campus in Mafikeng, and is responsible for the teaching and supervision of postgraduate students. She is also a member of the Golden Key International Honour Society Executive Committee (NWU Mafikeng Chapter). [3]

She skipped Grade 3 and was promoted to Grade 4 after just one term. After completing matric at the age of 16, she decided to move to South Africa to pursue a bachelor’s degree at North-West University (NWU).[1]









