Abdul and his gang made an initial appearance at the Harare Magistrates Court on 28 August 2020 facing nine counts of robbery.<ref name="Hera"/>

On February 5, 2020, the gang allegedly went to [[Makoni Shopping Centre]] in [[Chitungwiza]], armed with pistols, an AK47 rifle and robbed unsuspecting business owners of US$19 000, $30 000, cellphones and a Toyota Allion vehicle, which was later found abandoned in [[Glen View]].<ref name="ZBC"/>

Abdul and his gang are linked to nine cases of armed robbery. One of the cases occurred on December 20, 2019 at Wessel Shop in Msasa, [[Harare]], where Musa Taj Abdul and his gang disarmed a security guard and stole a special Amadeo Rossi revolver, $160 000 and an Isuzu KB240 single cab vehicle.

When police raided Abdul's gang in Beitbridge four members of his gang escaped. Those who escaped are Abednigo Dhlamini and Elias Mpofu, alias Jabulani or Obasanjo, who are believed to have crossed into South Africa as well as Brian Murape and Carlington Marasha who were suspected to be still in Zimbabwe. Police roped in the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) and their counterparts in South Africa and Botswana to assist in locating the four.<ref name="HeraldZim"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-zrp-ropes-in-interpol/ JUST IN: ZRP ropes in Interpol], ''The Herald'', Published: September 1, 2020, Retrieved: December 15, 2020</ref>

Investigations by the [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] established that Charles Lundu and Prince Makodza had fake identification cards bearing the names Enock Rimuwa and Paddington Matira respectively. It was not clear how the two suspects acquired those IDs with members of the [[CID]] Homicide approacing the Registrar-General’s Office to assist with investigations on the fake IDs.<ref name="Hera"/>

| criminal_charge = Nine cases of armed robbery <ref name="Herald"/><!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->



Musa Taj Abdul is Zimbabwe's most wanted armed robber. Abdul is believed to have been arrested in South Africa but was released with the help of his police connections. He is also believed to be wanted for questioning in Botswana over a number of robberies.

Background

Musa Taj Abdul is known by a number of names which Salim Rahman.[1] He was once convicted in 1995 for tampering with a motor vehicle.[2] A publication, Sunday Mail established that Musa Taj Abdul's given address of 23 Down Street Barham Green, Bulawayo is non-existent. Barham Green residents interviewed by the publication said Abdul never lived in the neighbourhood.

Preliminary investigations by the same publications indicated that Abdul could have grown up living in Arcadia, Harare before he left for an unknown address. [3]

Arrest

Warrants of arrest for Taj Abdul dated back to 1999, with further warrants in 2005 and 2006. His accomplices on the other hand had warrants outstanding from 2018 and 2019.[2]

Musa Taj Abdul was arrested in Beitbridge on 24 August 2020 after being on the run for over two decades and masterminding a spate of criminal activities. He was arrested in the company of seven other accomplices.[4]

The accomplices were; Liberty Mupamhanga, Prince Makodza, Godfrey Mupamhanga, Charles Lundu, Rudolf Kanhanga alias Tapiwa Munatsi, Innocent Jairos, and Tapiwa Mangoma.

Abdul and his gang were being harboured by a police officer Tapiwa Mangoma alias Tapa who was also arrested during the raid.

Abdul, Mupamhanga, Makodza, Lundu and Munatsi incurred some injuries from dog bites during a tussle with the police. They were taken to Beitbridge District Hospital for treatment.

Police recovered a silver Noringo pistol with an obliterated serial number and a magazine with 11 live rounds, 19×12 bore gauge live rounds in a webbing belt placed in a black satchel stashed in a washing basket, and a pair of number plates AEX 1577. They also recovered a black face mask (balaclava) was found stashed in their getaway car. [1]

Investigations by the Zimbabwe Republic Police established that Charles Lundu and Prince Makodza had fake identification cards bearing the names Enock Rimuwa and Paddington Matira respectively. It was not clear how the two suspects acquired those IDs with members of the CID Homicide approacing the Registrar-General’s Office to assist with investigations on the fake IDs.[2]

When police raided Abdul's gang in Beitbridge four members of his gang escaped. Those who escaped are Abednigo Dhlamini and Elias Mpofu, alias Jabulani or Obasanjo, who are believed to have crossed into South Africa as well as Brian Murape and Carlington Marasha who were suspected to be still in Zimbabwe. Police roped in the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) and their counterparts in South Africa and Botswana to assist in locating the four.[5]

Gang Members

Apart from Musa Taj Abdul the gang consisted of:

Liberty Mupamhanga

Prince Makodza alias Paddington Matira

Godfrey Mupamhanga

Charles Lundu alias Enock Rimuwa

Rudolf Kanhanga alias Tapiwa Munatsi

Innocent Jairos

Tapiwa Mangoma alias Tapa a police officer stationed in Beitbridge

Abednigo Dhlamini

Elias Mpofu alias Jabulani or Obasanjo

Brian Murape

Carlington Marasha

Robberies

Abdul and his gang are linked to nine cases of armed robbery. One of the cases occurred on December 20, 2019 at Wessel Shop in Msasa, Harare, where Musa Taj Abdul and his gang disarmed a security guard and stole a special Amadeo Rossi revolver, $160 000 and an Isuzu KB240 single cab vehicle.

On February 5, 2020, the gang allegedly went to Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza, armed with pistols, an AK47 rifle and robbed unsuspecting business owners of US$19 000, $30 000, cellphones and a Toyota Allion vehicle, which was later found abandoned in Glen View.[4]

Abdul is also linked to Mashwede, Blue Circle, Glen Norah B safe, Trauma Centre robbery, and the Marlborough shoot-out murder.[1]

Trial

Abdul and his gang made an initial appearance at the Harare Magistrates Court on 28 August 2020 facing nine counts of robbery.[2]

The accused appeared before Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti who remanded them in custody to September 10. She advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.[6]

Bail

On 14 December 2020, Musa Taj Abdul and his two co-accused Godfrey Mupamhanga and Rudolf Tapiwa Kanhanga were granted bail by High Court Judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero.

Adbul and Mupamhanga were granted $5 000 bail each while Kanhanga was released on $2 000 bail. As part of their bail conditions, the trio were ordered to reside at their given address and report to the police every Friday between 6 am and 6 pm until the matter has been finalized. [7]

Pictures

An Injured Musa Taj Abdul

Musa Taj Abdul and Accomplices

Musa Taj Abdul and Accomplices outside Harare Magistrates Court