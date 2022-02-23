Difference between revisions of "Musaemura Nyabeza"
In July 2018, Musaemura Nyabeza was elected to Ward 18 Bindura RDC, for Zanu PF with 584 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 18 Bindura RDC with 584 votes, beating Oswell Shambare of MDC Alliance with 548 votes and Tapfumanei Nyanzira of PRC with 56 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
