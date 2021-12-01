Difference between revisions of "Musafare Nyambani"
In July 2018, Musafare Nyambani was elected to Ward 22 Rushinga RDC, for Zanu PF with 1450 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 22 Rushinga RDC with 1450 votes, beating Nickle Chitembo of MDC Alliance with 102 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
