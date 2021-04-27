Difference between revisions of "Musanhi-Mandaza Accident- (3 July 2010)"

−

The accident occured when two buses rammed into a stationary haulage truck seconds after each other about 81 km from [[Harare]] along the Harare-[[Bulawayo]] Highway. Thirteen people died on the spot whilst six more died in different hospitals where hey were taken for medical assistance. The Musanhi Bus was coming from Gokwe whilst the other one was coming from Plumtree in [[Matabeleland]]. The Musanhi Bus was the first to hit the stationary truck followed by the Mandaza Bus which was following at a very close distance. Most of the people travelling in Mandaza Bus were cross-border traders who were travelling from neighbouring Botswana t contact their business. The truck was said to have been carrying cotton from Kadoma.<ref name="byo">F. Machiwenyika and F. Share, [http://nehandaradio.com/2010/07/04/horror-bus-crash-update-19-perish/ Horror Bus Crush Updare: 19 Perish],''Nehanda Radio'', published:4 Jul 2010,retrieved:19 Jan 2015"</ref> injured and airlifted by a helicopter to the Chegutu District Hospital with one reported dead at Selous Hospital, few km from the scene of the accident.

