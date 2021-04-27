Difference between revisions of "Musanhi-Mandaza Accident- (3 July 2010)"
|
m (clean up)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 30:
|Line 30:
== Summary ==
== Summary ==
|−
Date: 3 July 2010 <br>
|+
Date: 3 July 2010<br>
Location: 81 km [[Harare]]- [[Bulawayo]] Highway <br>
Location: 81 km [[Harare]]- [[Bulawayo]] Highway <br>
Involved: Mandaza and Musanhi Buses and a Haulage Truck <br>
Involved: Mandaza and Musanhi Buses and a Haulage Truck <br>
|Line 38:
|Line 38:
== Details ==
== Details ==
|−
The accident occured when two buses rammed into a stationary haulage truck seconds after each other about 81 km from [[Harare]] along the Harare-[[Bulawayo]] Highway. Thirteen people died on the spot whilst six more died in different hospitals where hey were taken for medical assistance. The Musanhi Bus was coming from Gokwe whilst the other one was coming from Plumtree in [[Matabeleland]]. The Musanhi Bus was the first to hit the stationary truck followed by the Mandaza Bus which was following at a very close distance. Most of the people travelling in Mandaza Bus were cross-border traders who were travelling from neighbouring Botswana
|+
The accident occured when two buses rammed into a stationary haulage truck seconds after each other about 81 km from [[Harare]] along the Harare-[[Bulawayo]] Highway. Thirteen people died on the spot whilst six more died in different hospitals where hey were taken for medical assistance. The Musanhi Buswas coming from Gokwewhilst the other one was coming from Plumtreein [[Matabeleland]]. The Musanhi Bus was the first to hit the stationary truck followed by the Mandaza Buswhich was following at a very close distance. Most of the people travelling in Mandaza Buswere cross-border traders who were travelling from neighbouring Botswana their business. The truck was said to have been carrying cotton from Kadoma.<ref name="byo">F. Machiwenyika and F. Share, [http://nehandaradio.com/2010/07/04/horror-bus-crash-update-19-perish/ Horror Bus Crush Updare: 19 Perish],''Nehanda Radio'', published:4 Jul 2010,retrieved:19 Jan 2015"</ref> injured and airlifted by a helicopter to the Chegutu District Hospitalwith one reported dead at Selous Hospital, few km from the scene of the accident.
== References ==
== References ==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 12:51, 27 April 2021
|Musanhi-Mandaza Bus Disaster (3 July 2010)
One of The Buses showing showing signs of severe damage
|Details
|Date
|3 July 2010
|Location
|Harare Bulawayo Highway
|Country
|Zimbabwe
|Bus operator
|Musanhi Buses, Mandaza Coaches
|Bus owner
|Musanhi and Mandaza
|Cause
|Broken down Haulage truck
|Statistics
|Deaths
|19
|Injuries
|23
|Damage
|both buses and haulage truck damaged
Summary
Date: 3 July 2010
Location: 81 km Harare- Bulawayo Highway
Involved: Mandaza and Musanhi Buses and a Haulage Truck
Deaths: 19
Injuries: 23 injured
Cause of Accident: Broken Down Truck
Details
The accident occured when two buses rammed into a stationary haulage truck seconds after each other about 81 km from Harare along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway. Thirteen people died on the spot whilst six more died in different hospitals where hey were taken for medical assistance. The Musanhi Bus was coming from Gokwe whilst the other one was coming from Plumtree in Matabeleland. The Musanhi Bus was the first to hit the stationary truck followed by the Mandaza Bus which was following at a very close distance. Most of the people travelling in Mandaza Bus were cross-border traders who were travelling from neighbouring Botswana to conduct their business. The truck was said to have been carrying cotton from Kadoma.[1] injured and airlifted by a helicopter to the Chegutu District Hospital with one reported dead at Selous Hospital, a few km from the scene of the accident.
References
- ↑ F. Machiwenyika and F. Share, Horror Bus Crush Updare: 19 Perish,Nehanda Radio, published:4 Jul 2010,retrieved:19 Jan 2015"