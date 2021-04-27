Difference between revisions of "Musanhi-Mandaza Accident- (3 July 2010)"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 12:51, 27 April 2021

Musanhi-Mandaza Bus Disaster (3 July 2010)
Musanhi mandaza.jpg
One of The Buses showing showing signs of severe damage
Details
Date3 July 2010
LocationHarare Bulawayo Highway
CountryZimbabwe
Bus operatorMusanhi Buses, Mandaza Coaches
Bus ownerMusanhi and Mandaza
CauseBroken down Haulage truck
Statistics
Deaths19
Injuries23
Damageboth buses and haulage truck damaged

Summary

Date: 3 July 2010
Location: 81 km Harare- Bulawayo Highway
Involved: Mandaza and Musanhi Buses and a Haulage Truck
Deaths: 19
Injuries: 23 injured
Cause of Accident: Broken Down Truck

Details

The accident occured when two buses rammed into a stationary haulage truck seconds after each other about 81 km from Harare along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway. Thirteen people died on the spot whilst six more died in different hospitals where hey were taken for medical assistance. The Musanhi Bus was coming from Gokwe whilst the other one was coming from Plumtree in Matabeleland. The Musanhi Bus was the first to hit the stationary truck followed by the Mandaza Bus which was following at a very close distance. Most of the people travelling in Mandaza Bus were cross-border traders who were travelling from neighbouring Botswana to conduct their business. The truck was said to have been carrying cotton from Kadoma.[1] injured and airlifted by a helicopter to the Chegutu District Hospital with one reported dead at Selous Hospital, a few km from the scene of the accident.

References

  1. F. Machiwenyika and F. Share, Horror Bus Crush Updare: 19 Perish,Nehanda Radio, published:4 Jul 2010,retrieved:19 Jan 2015"
