''Musani Secondary School'', is in [[Chipinge]], [[Manicaland Province]].
'''Musani Secondary School''', is in [[Chipinge]], [[Manicaland Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 07:40, 30 July 2021

Musani Secondary School, is in Chipinge, Manicaland Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Musani Secondary School, Mushakavanhu Village, PO Box 87, Chipinge.
Telephone: 02482353
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

