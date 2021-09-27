In July 2018, Musanyara Musarurwa was elected to Ward 9 Mbire RDC, for Zanu PF with 1021 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Mbire RDC with 1021 votes, beating Tapiwa Mutaiwa of MDC Alliance with 678 votes and Samuel Mubvundika of ZDU with 135 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]