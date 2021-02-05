Difference between revisions of "Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe"
'''Musawenkosi "Nish" Molefe''' was a South African musician and a member of the hip hop group Skwatta Kamp. He died on 5 February 2021.
'''Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe''' was a South African musician and a member of the hip hop group Skwatta Kamp. He died on 5 February 2021
==Career==
==Career==
In early 2018, Skwatta Kamp released, ''There you go'' a song dedicated to celebrate [[Flabba]]'s life. On 10 November 2018, the group released a single, titled ''Mama Akekho'', leading up to their album release in 2019.<ref name="Z">[https://www.zkhiphani.co.za/skwatta-kamps-infa-confuses-fans/ Skwatta Kamp makes a comeback and fans want Infa back!], ''Zkhipani'', Published: 2019, Retrieved: February 5, 2021</ref>
In early 2018, Skwatta Kamp released, ''There you go'' a song dedicated to celebrate [[Flabba]]'s life. On 10 November 2018, the group released a single, titled ''Mama Akekho'', leading up to their album release in 2019.<ref name="Z">[https://www.zkhiphani.co.za/skwatta-kamps-infa-confuses-fans/ Skwatta Kamp makes a comeback and fans want Infa back!], ''Zkhipani'', Published: 2019, Retrieved: February 5, 2021</ref>
Their debut album, ''Khut En Joyn'', was released in 2002 and was followed up by ''Mkhukhu Funkshen'' in 2003 which sold over 25000 copies. It was followed by ''Washumkhukhu'' in 2004. In 2009 the group released ''Fair And Skwear''.
Their debut album, ''Khut En Joyn'', was released in 2002 and was followed up by ''Mkhukhu Funkshen'' in 2003 which sold over 25000 copies. It was followed by ''Washumkhukhu'' in 2004. In 2009 the group released ''Fair And Skwear''.
==Awards==
==Awards==
==Death==
==Death==
Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe died on 5 February 2021. He became the second member from the group Skwatta Kamp who has passed. The cause of death was
Musawenkosi "Nish" Molefe died on 5 February 2021. He became the second member from the group Skwatta Kamp who has passed. The cause of death was .<ref name="S">Sinakho Mandla, [https://sahiphopmag.co.za/2021/02/skwatta-kamp-group-member-nish-passes-away/ Skwatta Kamp Group Member Nish Passes Away], ''SA Hip Hop Mag'', Published: February 5, 2021, Retrieved: February 5, 2021</ref>
==References==
==References==
|title= Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe Biography, Death -Pindula
|title= Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe Biography, Death -Pindula
[[Category:South African musicians]]
[[Category:South African musicians]]
|Nish
|Born
|Musawenkosi Molefe
August 20, 1978
|Died
|February 5, 2021(aged 42)
|Cause of death
|Covid-19
|Occupation
|Musician
|Years active
|2002-2021
Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe was a South African musician and a member of the hip hop group Skwatta Kamp. He died on 5 February 2021. The cause of death was confirmed as Covid-19.
Education
He learnt at John Orr Technical High School.
Career
In early 2018, Skwatta Kamp released, There you go a song dedicated to celebrate Flabba's life. On 10 November 2018, the group released a single, titled Mama Akekho, leading up to their album release in 2019.[1]
Their debut album, Khut En Joyn, was released in 2002 and was followed up by Mkhukhu Funkshen in 2003 which sold over 25000 copies. It was followed by Washumkhukhu in 2004. In 2009 the group released Fair And Skwear.
Awards
As part of Skwatta Kamp, Nish won numerous awards including two SAMA awards for best rap album and a Channel O best hip hop music video award.[2]
Death
Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe died on 5 February 2021. He became the second member from the group Skwatta Kamp who has passed. The cause of death was confirmed as Covid-19.[3]
References
- ↑ Skwatta Kamp makes a comeback and fans want Infa back!, Zkhipani, Published: 2019, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
- ↑ Skwatta Kamp, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 5, 2021
- ↑ Sinakho Mandla, Skwatta Kamp Group Member Nish Passes Away, SA Hip Hop Mag, Published: February 5, 2021, Retrieved: February 5, 2021