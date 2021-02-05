|description= Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe was a South African musician and a member of the hip hop group Skwatta Kamp. He died on 5 February 2021. The cause of death was confirmed as Covid-19.

'''Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe''' was a South African musician and a member of the hip hop group Skwatta Kamp. He died on 5 February 2021 . The cause of death was confirmed as [[Covid-19]].

Education

He learnt at John Orr Technical High School.

Career

In early 2018, Skwatta Kamp released, There you go a song dedicated to celebrate Flabba's life. On 10 November 2018, the group released a single, titled Mama Akekho, leading up to their album release in 2019.[1]

Their debut album, Khut En Joyn, was released in 2002 and was followed up by Mkhukhu Funkshen in 2003 which sold over 25000 copies. It was followed by Washumkhukhu in 2004. In 2009 the group released Fair And Skwear.

Awards

As part of Skwatta Kamp, Nish won numerous awards including two SAMA awards for best rap album and a Channel O best hip hop music video award.[2]

Death

Musawenkosi “Nish” Molefe died on 5 February 2021. He became the second member from the group Skwatta Kamp who has passed. The cause of death was confirmed as Covid-19.[3]