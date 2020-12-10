Difference between revisions of "Museum of Africa Liberation"
Museum of Africa Liberation is a museum being built in Zimbabwe to document the liberation of the African continent.
Location
The museum will be located in Warren Park, Harare.
History
On the 21st of October 2020 several diplomats held a meeting to establish the Museum of Africa Liberation. [1]
Collection
The museum will house liberation artefacts for several freedom icons such as ZANLA military commander, General Josiah Tongogara, former Vice Presidents [[Simon Muzenda and Joseph Msika as well as Leopold Takawira, among others.
The museum will also have a book that details the incarceration of nationalists by the Smith regime during the liberation struggle.
The book is titled, Ian Smith’s Hostages: Political Prisoners in Rhodesia. It was published by the International Defence and Aid Fund for Southern Africa on January 1, 1976. The book was presented by Kembo Mohadi on December 9, 2020.[2]
References
