Difference between revisions of "Museum of Africa Liberation"

Some of the African countries that endorsed the project were; Algeria, Botswana, Namibia, Tanzania, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Zambia.<ref name="ZBC"> Margaret Matibiri, [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/major-boost-for-museum-of-african-liberation-project/ Major Boost for Museum of African Liberation project], ''ZBC'', Published: October 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 10, 2020</ref>

Russia, UNESCO, China, and several African countries pledged their support for the building of the museum. China pledged 7 000 US dollar seed money towards the project and invited Zimbabwe to the eastern country to get a Chinese experience on how projects of such magnitude are done.

On the 21st of October 2020 several diplomats held a meeting to establish the Museum of Africa Liberation. <ref name="UNESCO"> [https://en.unesco.org/news/first-diplomatic-meeting-establish-museum-african-liberation-held First diplomatic meeting to establish the Museum of African Liberation held], ''UNSECO'', Published: October 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 10, 2020</ref>

Museum of Africa Liberation is a museum being built in Zimbabwe to document the liberation of the African continent.

Location

The museum will be located in Warren Park, Harare.

History

Collection

The museum will house liberation artefacts for several freedom icons such as ZANLA military commander, General Josiah Tongogara, former Vice Presidents [[Simon Muzenda and Joseph Msika as well as Leopold Takawira, among others.

The museum will also have a book that details the incarceration of nationalists by the Smith regime during the liberation struggle.

The book is titled, Ian Smith’s Hostages: Political Prisoners in Rhodesia. It was published by the International Defence and Aid Fund for Southern Africa on January 1, 1976. The book was presented by Kembo Mohadi on December 9, 2020.[3]