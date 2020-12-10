Difference between revisions of "Museum of Africa Liberation"

Pindula

'''Museum of Africa Liberation''' is a museum being built in [[Zimbabwe]] to document the liberation of the African continent.
#REDIRECT[[Museum of African Liberation]]
 
 
==Location==
 
 
 
The museum will be located in [[Warren Park]], [[Harare]].
 
 
 
==History==
 
 
 
On the 21st of October 2020 several diplomats held a meeting to establish the Museum of Africa Liberation. <ref name="UNESCO"> [https://en.unesco.org/news/first-diplomatic-meeting-establish-museum-african-liberation-held First diplomatic meeting to establish the Museum of African Liberation held], ''UNSECO'', Published: October 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 10, 2020</ref>
 
 
 
Russia, UNESCO, China, and several African countries pledged their support for the building of the museum. China pledged 7 000 US dollar seed money towards the project and invited Zimbabwe to the eastern country to get a Chinese experience on how projects of such magnitude are done. 
 
 
 
Some of the African countries that endorsed the project were; Algeria, Botswana, Namibia, Tanzania, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Zambia.<ref name="ZBC"> Margaret Matibiri, [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/major-boost-for-museum-of-african-liberation-project/ Major Boost for Museum of African Liberation project], ''ZBC'', Published: October 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 10, 2020</ref>
 
 
 
==Collection==
 
 
 
The museum will house liberation artefacts for several freedom icons such as [[ZANLA]] military commander, General [[Josiah Tongogara]], former Vice Presidents [[Simon Muzenda and [[Joseph Msika]] as well as [[Leopold Takawira]], among others.
 
 
 
The museum will also have a book that details the incarceration of nationalists by the Smith regime during the liberation struggle.
 
 
 
The book is titled, Ian Smith’s Hostages: Political Prisoners in Rhodesia. It was published by the International Defence and Aid Fund for Southern Africa on January 1, 1976. The book was presented by [[Kembo Mohadi]] on December 9, 2020.<ref name="Chronicle">Mukudzeyi Chingwere, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/vp-mohadi-presents-book-on-detention-during-smith-regime/ VP Mohadi presents book on detention during Smith regime], ''Chronicle'', Published: December 10, 2020, Retrieved: December 10, 2020</ref>
 
 
 
[[Category:Museums in Zimbabwe]]
 
