Difference between revisions of "Museum of Africa Liberation"

'''Museum of Africa Liberation''' is a museum being built in [[Zimbabwe]] to document the liberation of the African continent. |+
==Location== |
The museum will be located in [[Warren Park]], [[Harare]]. |
==History== |
On the 21st of October 2020 several diplomats held a meeting to establish the Museum of Africa Liberation. <ref name="UNESCO"> [ https://en.unesco.org/news/first-diplomatic-meeting-establish-museum-african-liberation-held First diplomatic meeting to establish the Museum of African Liberation held], ''UNSECO'', Published: October 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 10, 2020</ref> |
Russia, UNESCO, China, and several African countries pledged their support for the building of the museum. China pledged 7 000 US dollar seed money towards the project and invited Zimbabwe to the eastern country to get a Chinese experience on how projects of such magnitude are done. |
Some of the African countries that endorsed the project were; Algeria, Botswana, Namibia, Tanzania, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Zambia.<ref name="ZBC"> Margaret Matibiri, [ https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/major-boost-for-museum-of-african-liberation-project/ Major Boost for Museum of African Liberation project], ''ZBC'', Published: October 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 10, 2020</ref> |
==Collection== |
The museum will house liberation artefacts for several freedom icons such as [[ZANLA]] military commander, General [[Josiah Tongogara]], former Vice Presidents [[Simon Muzenda and [[Joseph Msika]] as well as [[Leopold Takawira]] , among others. |
The museum will also have a book that details the incarceration of nationalists by the Smith regime during the liberation struggle. |
The book is titled, Ian Smith’s Hostages: Political Prisoners in Rhodesia. It was published by the International Defence and Aid Fund for Southern Africa on January 1, 1976. The book was presented by [[Kembo Mohadi]] on December 9, 2020.<ref name="Chronicle">Mukudzeyi Chingwere, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/vp-mohadi-presents-book-on-detention-during-smith-regime/ VP Mohadi presents book on detention during Smith regime] , ''Chronicle'', Published: December 10, 2020, Retrieved: December 10, 2020</ref> |
==References== |
<references/> |
[[Category:Museums in Zimbabwe]]
