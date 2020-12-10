Difference between revisions of "Museum of African Liberation"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Museum of Africa Liberation''' is a museum being built in Zimbabwe to document the liberation of the African continent. ==Location== The museum will be located in W...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Collection)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Museum of
|+
'''Museum of Liberation''' is a museum being built in [[Zimbabwe]] to document the liberation of the African continent.
==Location==
==Location==
|Line 19:
|Line 19:
The museum will also have a book that details the incarceration of nationalists by the Smith regime during the liberation struggle.
The museum will also have a book that details the incarceration of nationalists by the Smith regime during the liberation struggle.
|−
The book is titled, Ian
|+
The book is titled, Ian Hostages: Political Prisoners in Rhodesia. It was published by the International Defence and Aid Fund for Southern Africa on January 1, 1976. The book was presented by [[Kembo Mohadi]] on December 9, 2020.<ref name="Chronicle">Mukudzeyi Chingwere, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/vp-mohadi-presents-book-on-detention-during-smith-regime/ VP Mohadi presents book on detention during Smith regime], ''Chronicle'', Published: December 10, 2020, Retrieved: December 10, 2020</ref>
==References==
==References==
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
}}
}}
|+
|+
[[Category:Museums in Zimbabwe]]
[[Category:Museums in Zimbabwe]]
Latest revision as of 13:34, 10 December 2020
Museum of African Liberation is a museum being built in Zimbabwe to document the liberation of the African continent. The museum is the brainchild of the Pan-African think tank Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK)
Location
The museum will be located in Warren Park, Harare.
History
On the 21st of October 2020 several diplomats held a meeting to establish the Museum of Africa Liberation. [1]
Russia, UNESCO, China, and several African countries pledged their support for the building of the museum. China pledged 7 000 US dollar seed money towards the project and invited Zimbabwe to the eastern country to get a Chinese experience on how projects of such magnitude are done.
Some of the African countries that endorsed the project were; Algeria, Botswana, Namibia, Tanzania, South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Zambia.[2]
Collection
The museum will house liberation artefacts for several freedom icons such as ZANLA military commander, General Josiah Tongogara, former Vice Presidents Simon Muzenda and Joseph Msika as well as Leopold Takawira, among others.
The museum will also have a book that details the incarceration of nationalists by the Smith regime during the liberation struggle.
The book is titled, Ian Smith’s Hostages: Political Prisoners in Rhodesia. It was published by the International Defence and Aid Fund for Southern Africa on January 1, 1976. The book was presented by Kembo Mohadi on December 9, 2020.[3]
References
- ↑ First diplomatic meeting to establish the Museum of African Liberation held, UNSECO, Published: October 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 10, 2020
- ↑ Margaret Matibiri, Major Boost for Museum of African Liberation project, ZBC, Published: October 22, 2020, Retrieved: December 10, 2020
- ↑ Mukudzeyi Chingwere, VP Mohadi presents book on detention during Smith regime, Chronicle, Published: December 10, 2020, Retrieved: December 10, 2020