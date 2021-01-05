Difference between revisions of "Mushroom Poisoning in Zimbabwe"

**6 people died in February 2010 after eating poisonous mushrooms in [[Beatrice]]. The dead included 4 members of a family.<ref name="nz"> [http://www.newzimbabwe.com/news-1892-6+dead+from+killer+mushrooms/news.aspx Toxic mushrooms kill 6], ''New Zimbabwe, Published: 23 February 2010, Retrieved: 14 Mar 2018''</ref>

Poisonous mushroom is referred to as "Hohwa Mupengo" in the Shona vernacular .

Mushroom poisoning deaths usually occur in the February - March period , after moderate rains .

Incidents of death resulting from eating poisonous mushroom have been recorded in Zimbabwe over the years. The mushroom is usually gathered by individuals from surrounding fields, cooked at home and eaten by the family. Some people that have eaten poisonous mushroom have said that they had eaten the same mushroom variety over the years.<ref name="th">Thendeka Moyo, [http://www.chronicle.co.zw/killer-mushrooms-another-family-loses-2-6-hospitalised-death-toll-reaches-13-from-2-families/ KILLER MUSHROOMS: Another family loses 2, 6 hospitalised. . . Death toll reaches 13 from 2 families], ''The Herald, Published: March 8, 2018, Retrieved: 13 March 2018''</ref>.

Incidents of Mushroom Poisoning in Zimbabwe

2018 - a total of 15 people have died so far of mushroom poisoning in Zimbabwe 4 members of a Filabusi family died after eating some poisonous mushroom gathered from the surrounding fields. The mushroom was eaten by a total of 8 family members but only 4 died. The family said that the family members that died could have been saved if medical service providers had acted differently in response to the emergency. [2] Eleven members of different families in Mberengwa died in early March after eating some poisonous mushroom that a 16-year old had gathered from nearby fields and cooked.

- a total of 15 people have died so far of mushroom poisoning in Zimbabwe

2012 4 family members died in February 2012 after eating poisonous mushroom. [3]



2011 Two family members from Epworth, Harare, died of mushroom poisoning.



2010 6 people died in February 2010 after eating poisonous mushrooms in Beatrice. The dead included 4 members of a family. [4]



Known Poisonous Mushroom

Davupfu

Chivandikira





Avoiding Mushroom Poisoning

Experts have advised that mushrooms growing under gum trees are usually poisonous and should be avoided at all costs, even if the type of mushroom looks familiar and non-poisonous

People are advised to desist from consumption of suspicious species

Having only informed adults gather mushrooms

Sticking to varieties one can positively identify in one’s locality

If one is concerned that they may have eaten poisonous mushroom they should seek treatment as soon as they experience any of the following symptoms after taking mushrooms: Lethargy, headache, dizziness, cold sweats, vomiting, acute abdominal pains, jaundice and severe diarrhea.