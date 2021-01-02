Mushroom is an edible fungus. In Zimbabwe, like around the world, it grows naturally during the rainy seasons. It can also be farmed and in Zimbabwe, growing mushrooms at home is increasingly a revenue-generating project for some families.

Varieties

There are many varieties of wild mushrooms in Zimbabwe, some of which are listed below. Only Oyster and Button Mushrooms are generally farmed in Zimbabwe currently.

Wild Mushrooms

Dindindi (English name Boletus) - Found mostly in Manicaland, this mushroom grows in Pine tree areas.

- It is generally considered one of the tastier types of wild mushrooms in the country. Firifiti

Tsvuketsvuke

Checheche

Jokowa

Huvhe

Cultivated Mushrooms

Oyster

Buttom Mushrooms

Mushroom Growing Business

Oyster Mushrooms growing at a home business farm. Picture by Soko Mushrooms, Zimbabwe.

Mushroom farming business in Zimbabwe has become quite common especially as at small scale or as a home business.[1]

The mushrooms can be marketed to and sold in supermarkets around the country. Estimate retail of prices are:

Oyster Mushrooms US $1.30 per 200gm

Button Mushrooms US $2.70 per 200gm

Guides on How to Grow Mushrooms at home

Mushroom Growing Training in Zimbabwe

Mushroom Technology Centre - 9 Deall Road, Alexandra Park, Harare. Contact Phone: +263 772 411 059

- 9 Deall Road, Alexandra Park, Harare. Contact Phone: +263 772 411 059 Soko Mushrooms - Musarurwa Farm, SDG Chiremba Road, Ruwa. Email: info@sokomushrooms.com, Contact Phone: +263 77 320 5305

- Musarurwa Farm, SDG Chiremba Road, Ruwa. Email: info@sokomushrooms.com, Contact Phone: +263 77 320 5305 Richvalley Farm Mushrooms and Mushroom Training. - Bulawayo. Contact Phone: 09561802, 0775401868.

- Bulawayo. Contact Phone: 09561802, 0775401868. The Art of Mushroom Cultivation by Simba - Harare. Email: Email skang74@yahoo.com. Contact Phone: +263 772 237773

- Harare. Email: Email skang74@yahoo.com. Contact Phone: +263 772 237773 SIRDC - Biotechnology Research Institute - Harare. Contact Phone: 04 860321-9, +263 4 862588

Dried Oyster Mushroom bought at Spar Letombo in Harare

Mushroom Spawn Suppliers

Mushtella Specialty Mushrooms - 2173 Tokwane Close, New Marlborough, Harare. Website: mushtella.business.site, Contact Phone: 077 384 2677.

Picture Gallery

=1992 Mushroom Stamps

Credit: Rhodesian Study Circle

1992 Chihumbiro Mushroom Stamp

1992 Pfiripfiti Mushroom Stamp

1992 Nzeve Mushroom Stamp

1992 Huvhe Mushroom Stamp

1992 Dindindi Mushroom Stamp

1992 Nhedzi Mushroom Stamp

