Difference between revisions of "Mushroom in Zimbabwe"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m (→Also Read)
|Line 41:
|Line 41:
==Mushroom Spawn Suppliers==
==Mushroom Spawn Suppliers==
*'''Mushtella Specialty Mushrooms''' - 2173 Tokwane Close, New Marlborough, Harare. Website: [http://mushtella.business.site/ mushtella.business.site], Contact Phone: 077 384 2677.
*'''Mushtella Specialty Mushrooms''' - 2173 Tokwane Close, New Marlborough, Harare. Website: [http://mushtella.business.site/ mushtella.business.site], Contact Phone: 077 384 2677.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Also Read==
==Also Read==
Revision as of 06:16, 2 January 2021
Mushroom is an edible fungus. In Zimbabwe, like around the world, it grows naturally during the rainy seasons. It can also be farmed and in Zimbabwe, growing mushrooms at home is increasingly a revenue-generating project for some families.
Varieties
There are many varieties of wild mushrooms in Zimbabwe, some of which are listed below. Only Oyster and Button Mushrooms are generally farmed in Zimbabwe currently.
Wild Mushrooms
- Dindindi (English name Boletus) - Found mostly in Manicaland, this mushroom grows in Pine tree areas.
- Nhedzi - This is the most common wild mushroom in Zimbabwe found in almost all of Zimbabwe.
- Nzeve - It is generally considered one of the tastier types of wild mushrooms in the country.
- Firifiti
- Tsvuketsvuke
- Checheche
- Jokowa
- Huvhe
Cultivated Mushrooms
- Oyster
- Buttom Mushrooms
Mushroom Growing Business
Mushroom farming business in Zimbabwe has become quite common especially as at small scale or as a home business.[1]
The mushrooms can be marketed to and sold in supermarkets around the country. Estimate retail of prices are:
- Oyster Mushrooms US $1.30 per 200gm
- Button Mushrooms US $2.70 per 200gm
Guides on How to Grow Mushrooms at home
- A Definitive Guidebook on Urban Mushroom Cultivation (PDF Download)
- Mushroom Cultivation A Manual For Development Workers (PDF Download)
- Growing Oyster Mushrooms - Agri Universe
Mushroom Growing Training in Zimbabwe
- Mushroom Technology Centre - 9 Deall Road, Alexandra Park, Harare. Contact Phone: +263 772 411 059
- Soko Mushrooms - Musarurwa Farm, SDG Chiremba Road, Ruwa. Email: info@sokomushrooms.com, Contact Phone: +263 77 320 5305
- Richvalley Farm Mushrooms and Mushroom Training. - Bulawayo. Contact Phone: 09561802, 0775401868.
- The Art of Mushroom Cultivation by Simba - Harare. Email: Email skang74@yahoo.com. Contact Phone: +263 772 237773
- SIRDC - Biotechnology Research Institute - Harare. Contact Phone: 04 860321-9, +263 4 862588
Mushroom Spawn Suppliers
- Mushtella Specialty Mushrooms - 2173 Tokwane Close, New Marlborough, Harare. Website: mushtella.business.site, Contact Phone: 077 384 2677.
Picture Gallery
=1992 Mushroom Stamps
Credit: Rhodesian Study Circle
Also Read
References
- ↑ Sydney Kawadza and Stanely Mushava, Mushrooming backyard profits,The Herald, Published:17 Sept 2015, Retrieved: 14 Mar 2018