Mushroom is an edible fungus. In Zimbabwe, like around the world, it grows naturally during the rainy seasons. It can also be farmed and in Zimbabwe, growing mushrooms at home is increasingly a revenue-generating project for some families.

Varieties

There are many varieties of wild mushrooms in Zimbabwe, some of which are listed below. Only Oyster and Button Mushrooms are generally farmed in Zimbabwe currently.

Wild Mushrooms

Dindindi (English name Boletus Edulis) - Found mostly in Manicaland, this mushroom grows in Pine tree areas. It has a spongy layer of pores rather than gills underneath the cap. Peaks of abundance occur at the beginning and end of the rainy season. It has considerable potential for greater use, including export in dried form to Europe.

Nhedzi Wild Mushroom

Nhedzi (Amanita Zambiana) - This is the most common wild mushroom in Zimbabwe found in almost all of Zimbabwe throughout the rainy season. It can be found in abundance at local markets and sold at the roadside by people that forage it for sale on most highways. The young caps of Nhedzi are hemispherical, sticky and golden-brown in the centre, fading to shiny white at the finely striated edge. Entire specimens display a delicate frill on the stem, and a large, ornamented, sac-like structure at the base.[1]

Nzeve (Cantharellus densifolius) - It is generally considered one of the tastier types of wild mushrooms in the country. Nzeve Wild Mushroom [1]

Firifiti/Pfiripfiti (Cantharellus longisporus) Also in the chanterelles family, these mushrooms have a scarlet and yellow coloration and are most common later in the rains. [1]

(Cantharellus longisporus) Also in the chanterelles family, these mushrooms have a scarlet and yellow coloration and are most common later in the rains. Huvhe (Termitomyces or Termite Mushrooms) - The mushrooms grow from termite nests deep underground. They have a characteristic root-like extension of the stem, and hard, sometimes pointed, centre of the cap. They are predominantly white and mostly appear in the early rains. They are said to have exceptional nutritional value. They deteriorate quite rapidly compared to other mushrooms and must therefore be eaten only when very fresh. [1]

(Termitomyces or Termite Mushrooms) - The mushrooms grow from termite nests deep underground. They have a characteristic root-like extension of the stem, and hard, sometimes pointed, centre of the cap. They are predominantly white and mostly appear in the early rains. They are said to have exceptional nutritional value. They deteriorate quite rapidly compared to other mushrooms and must therefore be eaten only when very fresh. Chihumbiro (Cantharellus cibarius) - Another chanterelles variety, this mushroom is considered a cosmopolitan species as it's highly-favoured in Continental Europe. They are typically funnel-shaped, brightly coloured, and have a distinctive fruity odour. They are invariably associated with certain indigenous tree species. These mushrooms are excellent for drying because they retain their flavour so well when reconstituted. [1]

(Cantharellus cibarius) - Another chanterelles variety, this mushroom is considered a cosmopolitan species as it's highly-favoured in Continental Europe. They are typically funnel-shaped, brightly coloured, and have a distinctive fruity odour. They are invariably associated with certain indigenous tree species. These mushrooms are excellent for drying because they retain their flavour so well when reconstituted. Tsvuketsvuke

Checheche

Jokowa

Cultivated Mushrooms

Oyster

Buttom Mushrooms

Mushroom Growing Business

Oyster Mushrooms growing at a home business farm. Picture by Soko Mushrooms, Zimbabwe.

Mushroom farming business in Zimbabwe has become quite common especially as at small scale or as a home business.[2]

The mushrooms can be marketed to and sold in supermarkets around the country. Estimate retail of prices are:

Oyster Mushrooms US $1.30 per 200gm

Button Mushrooms US $2.70 per 200gm

Guides on How to Grow Mushrooms at home

Mushroom Growing Training in Zimbabwe

Mushroom Technology Centre - 9 Deall Road, Alexandra Park, Harare. Contact Phone: +263 772 411 059

- 9 Deall Road, Alexandra Park, Harare. Contact Phone: +263 772 411 059 Soko Mushrooms - Musarurwa Farm, SDG Chiremba Road, Ruwa. Email: info@sokomushrooms.com, Contact Phone: +263 77 320 5305

- Musarurwa Farm, SDG Chiremba Road, Ruwa. Email: info@sokomushrooms.com, Contact Phone: +263 77 320 5305 Richvalley Farm Mushrooms and Mushroom Training. - Bulawayo. Contact Phone: 09561802, 0775401868.

- Bulawayo. Contact Phone: 09561802, 0775401868. The Art of Mushroom Cultivation by Simba - Harare. Email: Email skang74@yahoo.com. Contact Phone: +263 772 237773

- Harare. Email: Email skang74@yahoo.com. Contact Phone: +263 772 237773 SIRDC - Biotechnology Research Institute - Harare. Contact Phone: 04 860321-9, +263 4 862588

Dried Oyster Mushroom bought at Spar Letombo in Harare

Mushroom Spawn Suppliers

Mushtella Specialty Mushrooms - 2173 Tokwane Close, New Marlborough, Harare. Website: mushtella.business.site, Contact Phone: 077 384 2677.

Picture Gallery

Zimbabwe Wild Nzeve Mushroom Being Fried

1992 Mushroom Stamps

Credit: Rhodesian Study Circle

1992 Chihumbiro Mushroom Stamp

1992 Pfiripfiti Mushroom Stamp

1992 Nzeve Mushroom Stamp

1992 Huvhe Mushroom Stamp

1992 Dindindi Mushroom Stamp

1992 Nhedzi Mushroom Stamp

