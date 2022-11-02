Difference between revisions of "Mushumbi Pools"
Mushumbi Pools is in the Zambezi Valley, in Dande, Guruve District, Mashonaland Central Province.
Location
Mushumbi Pools are about 100km north of Guruve.
Altitude: 380m.
[1]
History
Government/Administration
Population
Further Reading
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019