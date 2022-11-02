Difference between revisions of "Mushumbi Pools"

Pindula

(Created page with "'''Mushumbi Pools''' is in the Zambezi Valley, in Dande, Guruve District, Mashonaland Central Province. ==Location== Mushumbi Pools are about 100km north of Gu...")
Mushumbi Pools is in the Zambezi Valley, in Dande, Guruve District, Mashonaland Central Province.

Location

Mushumbi Pools are about 100km north of Guruve.
Altitude: 380m.
History

Government/Administration

Population

Further Reading

