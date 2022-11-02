Difference between revisions of "Mushumbi Pools"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Mushumbi Pools''' is in the Zambezi Valley, in Dande, Guruve District, Mashonaland Central Province. ==Location== Mushumbi Pools are about 100km north of Gu...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Mushumbi Pools''' is in the [[Zambezi]]
|+
'''Mushumbi Pools''' is in the [[Zambezi ]], in Dande, [[Guruve]] , [[Mashonaland Central Province]].
==Location==
==Location==
|−
Mushumbi Pools are about 100km north of [[Guruve]]. <br/>
|+
Mushumbi Poolsare about 100km north of [[Guruve]]. <br/>
'''Altitude:''' 380m. <br/> <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>
'''Altitude:''' 380m. <br/> <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>
|Line 12:
|Line 12:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|+
|+
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 09:24, 2 November 2022
Mushumbi Pools is in the Zambezi Valley, in Dande, Guruve District, Mashonaland Central Province.
Location
Mushumbi Pools are about 100km north of Guruve.
Altitude: 380m.
[1]
History
Government/Administration
Population
Further Reading
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019