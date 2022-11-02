Difference between revisions of "Mushumbi Pools"

Pindula

(Created page with "'''Mushumbi Pools''' is in the Zambezi Valley, in Dande, Guruve District, Mashonaland Central Province. ==Location== Mushumbi Pools are about 100km north of Gu...")
 
 
'''Mushumbi Pools''' is in the [[Zambezi]] Valley, in Dande, [[Guruve District]], [[Mashonaland Central Province]].  
'''Mushumbi Pools''' is in the [[Zambezi River|Zambezi Valley]], in Dande, [[Guruve]] District, [[Mashonaland Central Province]].  
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Mushumbi Pools are about 100km north of [[Guruve]]. <br/>
'''Mushumbi Pools''' are about 100km north of [[Guruve]]. <br/>
 
'''Altitude:''' 380m. <br/> <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>
 
'''Altitude:''' 380m. <br/> <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>
  
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
Latest revision as of 09:24, 2 November 2022

Mushumbi Pools is in the Zambezi Valley, in Dande, Guruve District, Mashonaland Central Province.

Location

Mushumbi Pools are about 100km north of Guruve.
Altitude: 380m.
[1]

History

Government/Administration

Population

Further Reading

  1. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
