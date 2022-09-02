Difference between revisions of "Musikavanhu"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Musikavanhu''' is a constituency of parliament south west of Chipinge.")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Musikavanhu''' is a constituency of [[parliament]] south west of [[Chipinge]].
'''Musikavanhu''' is a constituency of [[parliament]] south west of [[Chipinge]].
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 08:00, 2 September 2022
Musikavanhu is a constituency of parliament south west of Chipinge.
In 2013 it was represented by Prosper Mutseyami.