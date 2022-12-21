Difference between revisions of "Musikavanhu"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Musikavanhu''' is a constituency of [[parliament]] south west of [[Chipinge]].
'''Musikavanhu''' is a constituency of [[parliament]] south west of [[Chipinge]].
|−
In '''2013'''
|+
|+
|+
In '''2013'''
|+
[[Prosper Mutseyami]]
|+
|+
|+
.
|+
|+
|+
Latest revision as of 10:39, 21 December 2022
Musikavanhu is a constituency of parliament south west of Chipinge.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Musikavanhu returned to Parliament:
- Prosper Mutseyami of MDC–T with 6 187 votes or 51.78 percent,
- Joshua Murire of Zanu PF with 5 034 votes or 42.13 percent,
- Irikidzai Mtetwa of MDC–N with 627 votes or 5.25 percent,
- 1 other with 100 votes or 0.84 percent.
Total 11 948 votes