Difference between revisions of "Musikavanhu"

Musikavanhu is a constituency of parliament south west of Chipinge.


Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Musikavanhu returned to Parliament:

Total 11 948 votes

