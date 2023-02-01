The illicit brew is sold for US$1 for the 100ml or US$7 for the 750ml bottle and is popular among youth in the high density suburbs. <ref name="Independent">[http://www.theindependent.co.zw/2015/10/16/economic-crisis-breeds-idle-wasted-generation/ Economic crisis breeds idle, wasted generation], ''Zimbabwe Independent'', published: October 16, 2015, retrieved: September 12, 2016</ref>

'''Musombodhiya''' is street language used to refer to an illicit alcohol brew composed of diluted ethanol or methanol.

Musombodhiya (Musombodia) is street language used to refer to an illicit alcohol brew composed of diluted ethanol or methanol.

See Drug Abuse in Zimbabwe.



It is alleged to contain 95 percent alcohol. Musombodhiya is consumed in very small quantities as it gives the consumer hours of drunkenness and often a time they “stick” where the consumer will not be able to move their body parts and resemble a zombie as the alcohol stiffens their body for hours on end. [1]

The ethanol is reportedly smuggled from ethanol plants and transported in relatively small quantities of up to several drums to Harare and other towns where it is then diluted with water. [2]

The illicit brew is sold for US$1 for the 100ml or US$7 for the 750ml bottle and is popular among youth in the high density suburbs. [3]









