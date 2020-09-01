Difference between revisions of "Musomeri Alfred Muzonikwa"

In July 2018, Musomeri Alfred Muzonikwa was elected to Ward 28 Chivi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1788 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 28 Chivi RDC with 1788 votes, beating Ezekiel Ngundu of MDC-Alliance with 439 votes and Tawanda Madyauta, independent with 179 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

