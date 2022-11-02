Difference between revisions of "Mutambara"

Pindula

Mutambara a village west of Cashel, Manicaland Province.

Location

16 km west of Cashel.

History

It was established by the East Central Africa Mission and the name means "to sit in a relaxed position with the legs outstretched, free from danger.

Government/Administration

It is the administrative centre of the Mutambara communal land.

Population

