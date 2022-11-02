Difference between revisions of "Mutambara"

It is the administrative centre of the '''Mutambara''' communal land.

Mutambara a village west of Cashel, Chimanimani District, Manicaland Province.

Location

16 km west of Cashel.



History

It was established by the East Central Africa Mission and the name means "to sit in a relaxed position with the legs outstretched, free from danger.

Government/Administration

It is the administrative centre of the Mutambara communal land.

Mutambara High School.

Population