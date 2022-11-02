Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mutambara"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Mutambara''' a village west of Cashel, Manicaland Province. ==Location== 16 km west of Cashel. <br/> ==History== It was established by the East Central Afri...")
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Mutambara''' a village west of [[Cashel]], [[Manicaland Province]].   
+
'''Mutambara''' a village west of [[Cashel]], [[Chimanimani District]], [[Manicaland Province]].   
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Line 9: Line 9:
 
==Government/Administration==
 
==Government/Administration==
 
It is the administrative centre of the '''Mutambara''' communal land.
 
It is the administrative centre of the '''Mutambara''' communal land.
 +
 +
[[Mutambara High School]]. <br/>‎
  
 
==Population==
 
==Population==

Revision as of 09:04, 2 November 2022

Mutambara a village west of Cashel, Chimanimani District, Manicaland Province.

Location

16 km west of Cashel.

History

It was established by the East Central Africa Mission and the name means "to sit in a relaxed position with the legs outstretched, free from danger.

Government/Administration

It is the administrative centre of the Mutambara communal land.

Mutambara High School.

Population

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mutambara&oldid=121103"