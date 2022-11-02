Difference between revisions of "Mutambara"
Revision as of 09:04, 2 November 2022
Mutambara a village west of Cashel, Chimanimani District, Manicaland Province.
Location
16 km west of Cashel.
History
It was established by the East Central Africa Mission and the name means "to sit in a relaxed position with the legs outstretched, free from danger.
Government/Administration
It is the administrative centre of the Mutambara communal land.