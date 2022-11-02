Difference between revisions of "Mutambara"

The original mission school concentrated on agriculture and irrigation. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>

It was established by the East Central Africa Mission and the name means "to sit in a relaxed position with the legs outstretched, free from danger.

Mutambara a village west of Cashel, Chimanimani District, Manicaland Province.

Location

13km east of the Mutare-Birchenough Bridge, highway 16 km west of Cashel.

Altitude: 1005m.



History

It was established by the East Central Africa Mission and the name means "to sit in a relaxed position with the legs outstretched, free from danger.

The original mission school concentrated on agriculture and irrigation. [1]

Government/Administration

It is the administrative centre of the Mutambara communal land.

Mutambara High School.

Population

Further Reading