Difference between revisions of "Mutambara"

Revision as of 09:08, 2 November 2022
Mutambara a village west of Cashel, Chimanimani District, Manicaland Province.
Location
13km east of the Mutare-Birchenough Bridge, highway 16 km west of Cashel.
Altitude: 1005m.
History
It was established by the East Central Africa Mission and the name means "to sit in a relaxed position with the legs outstretched, free from danger.
The original mission school concentrated on agriculture and irrigation. [1]
Government/Administration
It is the administrative centre of the Mutambara communal land.
Population
Further Reading
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019