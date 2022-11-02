Difference between revisions of "Mutambara"
Mutambara a village west of Cashel, Chimanimani District, Manicaland Province.
Location
13km east of the Mutare-Birchenough Bridge, highway 16 km west of Cashel.
Altitude: 1005m.
History
It was established by the East Central Africa Mission and the name means "to sit in a relaxed position with the legs outstretched, free from danger.
The original mission school concentrated on agriculture and irrigation. [1] [2]
Government/Administration
It is the administrative centre of the Mutambara communal land.
Served by: