Difference between revisions of "Mutambara"

It was established by the East Central Africa Mission and the name means "to sit in a relaxed position with the legs outstretched, free from danger. <br/>
 
The original mission school concentrated on agriculture and irrigation. <ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>
 
<ref name= " Encyclopaedia Rhodesia "> [Mary Akers (ed.),  Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019" </ref>
  
 
==Government/Administration==
 
It is the administrative centre of the '''Mutambara''' communal land.
 
[[Mutambara High School]]. <br/>‎
Served by:
* [[Mutambara High School]]. <br/>‎
* [[Mutambara Mission Hospital]]. <br/>‎
  
 
==Population==
 
==Population==

Mutambara a village west of Cashel, Chimanimani District, Manicaland Province.

Location

13km east of the Mutare-Birchenough Bridge, highway 16 km west of Cashel.
Altitude: 1005m.

History

It was established by the East Central Africa Mission and the name means "to sit in a relaxed position with the legs outstretched, free from danger.
The original mission school concentrated on agriculture and irrigation. [1] [2]

Government/Administration

It is the administrative centre of the Mutambara communal land.

Served by:

Population

Further Reading

