Manicaland Province
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
==Location==
==Location==
Address:
Address:
Telephone:
Telephone:
Cell:
Cell:
Email:
Email:
Web:
Web:
==Associations==
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.
Famous names associated with the school.
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|title=
|title=
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland,O Level
Mutambara High School is in Chianimani District, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Mutambara Mission, Chief Mutambara, PO Box 90, Chimanimani.
Telephone: +263 26 3368, +263 26 2717.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.mutambarahigh.ning.com/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
https://www.facebook.com/Madhadha202/ Famous names associated with the school.