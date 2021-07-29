Pindula

Mutambara High School
'''Mutambara High School''' is in [[Chianimani]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
 
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
 
See Association of Trust Schools.
 
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
 
Address:
'''Address:''' Mutambara Mission, Chief Mutambara, PO Box 90, [[Chimanimani]]. <br/>
Telephone:
'''Telephone:''' +263 26 3368, +263 26 2717. <br/>
Cell:
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email:
'''Email:''' <br/>
Web:
'''Web:''' http://www.mutambarahigh.ning.com/ <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
Associations
 
https://www.facebook.com/Madhadha202/
 
Famous names associated with the school.  
 
Famous names associated with the school.  
  
Further Reading
 
Mutambara High School
|title=Mutambara High School
 
keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland,O Level

Mutambara High School is in Chianimani District, Manicaland Province.

Location

Address: Mutambara Mission, Chief Mutambara, PO Box 90, Chimanimani.
Telephone: +263 26 3368, +263 26 2717.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.mutambarahigh.ning.com/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

https://www.facebook.com/Madhadha202/ Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

