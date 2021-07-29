Difference between revisions of "Mutambara High School"
Latest revision as of 13:23, 29 July 2021
Mutambara High School is in Chimanimani District, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Mutambara Mission, Chief Mutambara, PO Box 90, Chimanimani.
Telephone: +263 26 3368, +263 26 2717.
Cell:
Email:
Web: http://www.mutambarahigh.ning.com/
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
https://www.facebook.com/Madhadha202/ Former students.