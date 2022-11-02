Difference between revisions of "Mutambara Mission Hospital"
|+
|Mutambara Mission Hospital
|Geography
|Location
|Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe
|Services
|Beds
|120
Mutambara Mission Hospital is a United Methodist Church funded hospital next to Mutambara Mission. The hospital is the district hospital for Chimanimani in the Manicaland Province.
Background
Mutambara Mission Hospital serves a population of over 140, 000 people with 2 doctors. The hospital offers comprehensive health programs that include preventive, curative, rehabilitative, as well as nurse education. The hospital runs several programs for expectant mothers and people with HIV/AIDS. Women with complicated pregnancies are strongly encouraged to spend the final two weeks before delivery at Mutambara. The hospital has a capacity of 120 [1]
References
- ↑ Mutambara Mission Hospital, UMC, Published: , Retrieved: 28 March 2018