Difference between revisions of "Mutambara Mission Hospital"

'''Mutambara Mission Hospital''' is a United Methodist Church funded hospital next to [[Mutambara]] Mission. The hospital is the district hospital for Chimanimani in the [[Manicaland Province]].
  
  

Mutambara Mission Hospital
Mutambara mission hospital.jpg
Geography
LocationManicaland Province, Zimbabwe
Services
Beds120

Background

Mutambara Mission Hospital serves a population of over 140, 000 people with 2 doctors. The hospital offers comprehensive health programs that include preventive, curative, rehabilitative, as well as nurse education. The hospital runs several programs for expectant mothers and people with HIV/AIDS. Women with complicated pregnancies are strongly encouraged to spend the final two weeks before delivery at Mutambara. The hospital has a capacity of 120 [1]







References

  1. Mutambara Mission Hospital, UMC, Published: , Retrieved: 28 March 2018
