Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mutare Boys High School"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Schools Manicaland Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Association of...")
 
Line 1: Line 1:
Schools [[Manicaland Province]]
+
'''Mutare Boys High School''' is in [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]].
  
 +
==++==++==++==++==++
 +
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 +
==++==++==++==++==++
 +
SEO template
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Address: <br/>
+
'''Address:''' 123 Rekayi Tangwena, Morningside.  <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
+
'''Telephone:''' 02060634, 02064536, 02062301, 02067240, 02063988. <br/>
Cell: <br/>
+
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
+
'''Email:''' <br/>
Web:  <br/>
+
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Boys-High-School-347686855376166/ <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Line 30: Line 34:
  
 
==Associations==
 
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.
+
Notable Alumni:
 +
* [[Lionel Dyck]]
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==
Line 37: Line 42:
  
  
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=Your page title
+
|title=Mutare Boys High School
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland,O Level
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland,O Level
Line 50: Line 51:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Revision as of 12:22, 29 July 2021

Mutare Boys High School is in Mutare, Manicaland Province.

==++==++==++==++==++

File:Xxx.jpg
caption

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: 123 Rekayi Tangwena, Morningside.
Telephone: 02060634, 02064536, 02062301, 02067240, 02063988.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Boys-High-School-347686855376166/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Notable Alumni:

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mutare_Boys_High_School&oldid=108875"