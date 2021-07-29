The recent disturbing and shocking case of the bullying of form one students by fellow senior students at Mutare Boys High has exposed teachers at the learning institution.

Mutare Boys High School is in Mutare, Manicaland Province.

Location

Address: 123 Rekayi Tangwena, Morningside, PO Box 867, Mutare.

Telephone: 0206 0634, 0206 4536, 0206 2301, 0206 7240, 0206 3988.

Web: https://mbhs-old-boys.com/school-history/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Boys-High-School-347686855376166/



History

The first school, with 12 children, opened at Old Mutare with Miss Zillah Miles, March 1896. In 1897, the school began to move to the present site with 27 pupils. In 1903 the boarding school was established with 61 pupils. In 1906 Umtali High became a govt-assisted school.

In 1911, a site near the Market Square was released for the new school and in August 1912 it was occupied with 185 pupils. Head was Mr MacDonald.

In 1954 he school was separated to UBHS and UGHS.

In 1980 it was renamed Mutare Boys High School, and in 1983 the first black Head Boy, L Banda, was selected.

In 2019 a new library building was constructed.

