Difference between revisions of "Mutare Boys High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Mutare Boys High School''' is in [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]].
'''Mutare Boys High School''' is in [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]].
|−
|−
|−
|−
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
|Line 11:
|Line 7:
==Location==
==Location==
|−
'''Address:''' 123 Rekayi Tangwena, Morningside. <br/>
|+
'''Address:''' 123 Rekayi Tangwena, Morningside. <br/>
|−
'''Telephone:'''
|+
'''Telephone:''' , , , , . <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
|−
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Boys-High-School-347686855376166/ <br/>
|+
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Boys-High-School-347686855376166/ <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
|Line 40:
|Line 45:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|+
|−
|+
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 52:
|Line 57:
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 12:43, 29 July 2021
Mutare Boys High School is in Mutare, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 123 Rekayi Tangwena, Morningside, PO Box 867, Mutare.
Telephone: 0206 0634, 0206 4536, 0206 2301, 0206 7240, 0206 3988.
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://mbhs-old-boys.com/school-history/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Boys-High-School-347686855376166/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
The first school, with 12 children, opened at Old Mutare with Miss Zillah Miles, March 1896. In 1897, the school began to move to the present site with 27 pupils. In 1903 the boarding school was established with 61 pupils. In 1906 Umtali High became a govt-assisted school.
In 1911, a site near the Market Square was released for the new school and in August 1912 it was occupied with 185 pupils. Head was Mr MacDonald.
In 1954 he school was separated to UBHS and UGHS.
In 1980 it was renamed Mutare Boys High School, and in 1983 the first black Head Boy, L Banda, was selected.
In 2019 a new library building was constructed.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Notable Alumni:
Other information
Further Reading
Mutare Boys High Bullying, Who Is To Blame, Pupils Or Teachers?, ZimEye, 28 April 2021, https://www.zimeye.net/2021/04/28/mutare-boys-high-bullying-who-is-to-blame-pupils-or-teachers/ The recent disturbing and shocking case of the bullying of form one students by fellow senior students at Mutare Boys High has exposed teachers at the learning institution.