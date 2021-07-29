Pindula

'''Mutare Girls High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
'''Mutare Girls High School''' is in [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
==Location==
'''Address:''' Cnr 4th St/6th Ave, [[Mutare]] <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 02063404, 2060116, 02064554, 02064531, 02062673, 02063924. <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Girls-High-School-433377150068711/ <br/>
==History==
==School Grounds==
Grounds, buildings,
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
Student body, number and ages
Staff,
* courses offered, to what levels.
==Events==
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.
==Other information==
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
 
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]

Mutare Girls High School
Location
Manicaland
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 20 64531, +263 (20) 64554


Mutare Girls High School is in Mutare, Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.


Location

Address: Cnr 4th St/6th Ave, Mutare
Telephone: 02063404, 2060116, 02064554, 02064531, 02062673, 02063924.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Girls-High-School-433377150068711/

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

