'''Mutare Girls High School''' is in [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
|Mutare Girls High School
|Location
|Manicaland
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 20 64531, +263 (20) 64554
Mutare Girls High School is in Mutare, Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
Location
Address: Cnr 4th St/6th Ave, Mutare
Telephone: 02063404, 2060116, 02064554, 02064531, 02062673, 02063924.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Girls-High-School-433377150068711/
