'''Mutare Girls High School''' is in [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
 
'''Mutare Girls High School''' is in [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
  
 
[[File:MutareGirlsHS.jpg|thumb|Mutare Girls High School badge.jpg]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Line 47: Line 42:
  
 
==Location==
'''Address:''' Cnr 4th St/6th Ave, [[Mutare]] <br/>
'''Address:''' Cnr 4th St/6th Ave, PO Box 950, [[Mutare]] <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 02063404, 2060116, 02064554, 02064531, 02062673, 02063924, +263 20 64531, +263 (20) 64554. <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Girls-High-School-433377150068711/ <br/>
'''Web:''' https://openclass.co.zw/mutare-girls-high-school/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Girls-High-School-433377150068711/ <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Line 61: Line 56:
  
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
Student body, number and ages
It was placed 14 out of 100 best A-Level schools in '''2017'''. <br/>
Staff,  
In '''2014''', A-Level pass rate was 95.56%. <br/>
* courses offered, to what levels.  
In '''2015''', O-Level pass rate was 64.05%. <br/>
 
 
  
 
==Events==
Line 81: Line 75:
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland,O Level
 
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image=MutareGirlsHS.jpg
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
Line 116: Line 110:
 
}}
  
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
 
Mutare Girls High School
Location
Manicaland
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 20 64531, +263 (20) 64554


Mutare Girls High School is in Mutare, Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

Mutare Girls High School badge.jpg

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Cnr 4th St/6th Ave, PO Box 950, Mutare
Telephone: 02063404, 2060116, 02064554, 02064531, 02062673, 02063924, +263 20 64531, +263 (20) 64554.
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://openclass.co.zw/mutare-girls-high-school/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Girls-High-School-433377150068711/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

It was placed 14 out of 100 best A-Level schools in 2017.
In 2014, A-Level pass rate was 95.56%.
In 2015, O-Level pass rate was 64.05%.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

References

