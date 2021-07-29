Difference between revisions of "Mutare Girls High School"
'''Mutare Girls High School''' is in [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
==Location==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
|−
Mutare Girls High School is in Mutare, Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Cnr 4th St/6th Ave, PO Box 950, Mutare
Telephone: 02063404, 2060116, 02064554, 02064531, 02062673, 02063924, +263 20 64531, +263 (20) 64554.
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://openclass.co.zw/mutare-girls-high-school/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Girls-High-School-433377150068711/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
It was placed 14 out of 100 best A-Level schools in 2017.
In 2014, A-Level pass rate was 95.56%.
In 2015, O-Level pass rate was 64.05%.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
