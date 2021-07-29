Difference between revisions of "Mutare Girls High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 56:
|Line 56:
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
|+
It was placed 14 out of 100 best A-Level schools in '''2017'''. <br/>
It was placed 14 out of 100 best A-Level schools in '''2017'''. <br/>
In '''2014''', A-Level pass rate was 95.56%. <br/>
In '''2014''', A-Level pass rate was 95.56%. <br/>
|Line 79:
|Line 80:
}}
}}
|−
|+
[[]]
|−
|+
[[]]
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 12:16, 29 July 2021
|Mutare Girls High School
|Location
|Manicaland
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 20 64531, +263 (20) 64554
Mutare Girls High School is in Mutare, Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Cnr 4th St/6th Ave, PO Box 950, Mutare
Telephone: 02063404, 2060116, 02064554, 02064531, 02062673, 02063924, +263 20 64531, +263 (20) 64554.
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://openclass.co.zw/mutare-girls-high-school/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Girls-High-School-433377150068711/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
In November 2018's Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, Mutare Girls High School was placed 80th with a pass rate of 60.84%.
It was placed 14 out of 100 best A-Level schools in 2017.
In 2014, A-Level pass rate was 95.56%.
In 2015, O-Level pass rate was 64.05%.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.