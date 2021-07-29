In '''1954''' he school was separated to UBHS and UGHS (Umtali).

Mutare Girls High School is in Mutare, Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

Mutare Girls High School badge.jpg

Location

Address: Cnr 4th St/6th Ave, PO Box 950, Mutare

Telephone: 02063404, 2060116, 02064554, 02064531, 02062673, 02063924, +263 20 64531, +263 (20) 64554.

Cell:

Email:

Web: https://openclass.co.zw/mutare-girls-high-school/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Girls-High-School-433377150068711/



History

The first school, with 12 children, opened at Old Mutare with Miss Zillah Miles, March 1896. In 1897, the school began to move to the present site with 27 pupils. In 1903 the boarding school was established with 61 pupils. In 1906 Umtali High became a govt-assisted school.

In 1911, a site near the Market Square was released for the new school and in August 1912 it was occupied with 185 pupils. Head was Mr MacDonald.

In 1954 he school was separated to UBHS and UGHS (Umtali).

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

In November 2018's Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, Mutare Girls High School was placed 80th with a pass rate of 60.84%.

It was placed 14 out of 100 best A-Level schools in 2017.

In 2014, A-Level pass rate was 95.56%.

In 2015, O-Level pass rate was 64.05%.



Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information