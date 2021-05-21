Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mutare Museum"

Page Discussion
m (Text replacement - "<newsblank:.*\n\*blank:.*\n<\/news>" to "")
 
Line 104: Line 104:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Mutare Museum''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Mutare]] in [[Manicaland Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt.  
+
'''Mutare Museum''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Mutare]] in [[Manicaland Province]]. It is Zimbabwe's Transport Museum. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening history.
 +
 
 +
See [[National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 +
 
  
 
==Activities==
 
==Activities==
Line 145: Line 148:
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
  
[[Category:Tourist Resorts]][[Category:Places]][[Category:Attractions]]
+
[[Category:Tourist Resorts]]
 +
[[Category:Places]]
 +
[[Category:Attractions]]
 +
[[Category:Museums in Zimbabwe]]
 +
[[Category:Monuments]]

Latest revision as of 14:04, 21 May 2021

Mutare Museum
*Tourist Resort
  • Tourist Attraction
SeatManicaland Province

Mutare Museum is a tourist resort/attraction located in Mutare in Manicaland Province. It is Zimbabwe's Transport Museum. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening history.

See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.


Activities

There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include Viweing of historical material and artefatcs displays.


Articles You Might Like






References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mutare_Museum&oldid=104638"