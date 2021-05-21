Difference between revisions of "Mutare Museum"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 104:
|Line 104:
}}
}}
|−
'''Mutare Museum''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Mutare]] in [[Manicaland Province]]
|+
'''Mutare Museum''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Mutare]] in [[Manicaland Province]]Zimbabwe. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening
|+
|+
.
|+
==Activities==
==Activities==
|Line 145:
|Line 148:
<references/>
<references/>
|−
[[Category:Tourist Resorts]][[Category:Places]][[Category:Attractions]]
|+
[[Category:Tourist Resorts]]
|+
[[Category:Places]]
|+
[[Category:Attractions
|+
|+
]]
Latest revision as of 14:04, 21 May 2021
Mutare Museum
*Tourist Resort
|Seat
|Manicaland Province
Mutare Museum is a tourist resort/attraction located in Mutare in Manicaland Province. It is Zimbabwe's Transport Museum. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening history.
See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
Activities
There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include Viweing of historical material and artefatcs displays.