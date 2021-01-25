Difference between revisions of "Mutare Provincial Hospital"
|
(Created page with "{{Infobox hospital <!-- All parameters and comments should be left intact for future editors --> <!-- All parameters are optional, but please copy the entire template --> <!--...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 46:
|Line 46:
|−
'''The Mutare Provincial Hospital''' is a hospital in
|+
'''The Mutare Provincial Hospital''' is a hospital in [[Manicaland Province]]. The hospital has 250 beds at its facility.
==Contact Details==
==Contact Details==
|−
Mutare Provincial Hospital, PO Box 30, Mutare
|+
Mutare Provincial Hospital, PO Box 30, Mutare
|+
Tel: +263 20 64321.
|Line 55:
|Line 56:
<references/>
<references/>
|−
[[Category: Hospitals]]
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Hospitals]]
Latest revision as of 14:57, 25 January 2021
|Mutare Provincial Hospital
|Services
|Beds
|250
The Mutare Provincial Hospital is a hospital in Manicaland Province. The hospital has 250 beds at its facility. It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Mutare Provincial Hospital, PO Box 30, Mutare.
Tel: +263 20 64321.