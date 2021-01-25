Difference between revisions of "Mutare Provincial Hospital"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 14:57, 25 January 2021

Mutare Provincial Hospital
Services
Beds250


The Mutare Provincial Hospital is a hospital in Manicaland Province. The hospital has 250 beds at its facility. It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Mutare Provincial Hospital, PO Box 30, Mutare.
Tel: +263 20 64321.


References

