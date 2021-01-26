Difference between revisions of "Mutare Provincial Hospital"

It is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]].

'''The Mutare Provincial Hospital''' is a hospital in [[Manicaland Province]]. The hospital has 250 beds at its facility. It is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]].

'''Mutare Provincial Hospital''', now called [[Victoria Chitepo]] Provincial Hospital, serves the province of [[Manicaland]]. The hospital refers on to [[Harare Central Hospital]] and [[Parirenyatwa Hospital]] as required. The hospital has 250 beds.

Mutare Provincial Hospital, now called Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, serves the province of Manicaland. The hospital refers on to Harare Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Hospital as required. The hospital has 250 beds.

It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.

Mutare Provincial Hospital Box 30

Tel: (020) 2064321, 020 64321

Cell:

Email: victoriachitepo@gmail.com

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Provincial-Hospital-103188018019934/







Further reading

[1] [2] [3]



