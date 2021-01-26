Difference between revisions of "Mutare Provincial Hospital"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 45:
|Line 45:
}}
}}
|+
|−
|+
It is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]].
==Contact Details==
==Contact Details==
|−
Mutare Provincial Hospital
|+
Mutare Provincial Hospital Box 30
|−
'''
|+
,
|+
|+
.<br/>
|+
'''''': .<br/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|−
|−
[[Category:Hospitals]]
[[Category:Hospitals]]
Latest revision as of 08:53, 26 January 2021
|Mutare Provincial Hospital
|Services
|Beds
|250
Mutare Provincial Hospital, now called Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, serves the province of Manicaland. The hospital refers on to Harare Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Hospital as required. The hospital has 250 beds.
It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
Mutare Provincial Hospital Box 30
Tel: (020) 2064321, 020 64321
Cell:
Email: victoriachitepo@gmail.com
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Provincial-Hospital-103188018019934/
Further reading