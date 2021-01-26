Difference between revisions of "Mutare Provincial Hospital"

Pindula

'''Mutare Provincial Hospital''', now called [[Victoria Chitepo]] Provincial Hospital, serves the province of [[Manicaland]]. The hospital refers on to [[Harare Central Hospital]] and [[Parirenyatwa Hospital]] as required. The hospital has 250 beds.
  
It is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]].  
  
 
Mutare Provincial Hospital, PO Box 30, [[Mutare]]. <br/>
Mutare Provincial Hospital Box 30 <br/>
'''Tel''': +263 20 64321.<br/>
'''Tel''': (020) 2064321, 020 64321 <br/>
'''Cell''': <br/>
'''Email''': victoriachitepo@gmail.com <br/>
'''Website''': https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Provincial-Hospital-103188018019934/ <br/>
==Further reading==
[http://docbeecee.co.uk/directory/listing/mutare-provincial-hospital]
[https://medicalschool.anu.edu.au/study/student-stories/general-surgery-mutare-provincial-hospital-zimbabwe]
[http://hsb.co.zw/media/]
  
  
 
Latest revision as of 08:53, 26 January 2021

Mutare Provincial Hospital
Services
Beds250

Mutare Provincial Hospital, now called Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, serves the province of Manicaland. The hospital refers on to Harare Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa Hospital as required. The hospital has 250 beds.

It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Mutare Provincial Hospital Box 30
Tel: (020) 2064321, 020 64321
Cell:
Email: victoriachitepo@gmail.com
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Mutare-Provincial-Hospital-103188018019934/


Further reading

[1] [2] [3]


References

