Difference between revisions of "Mutare Teachers Training College"

Mutare Teachers Training College

See List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe.
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education

Location / Contact

(November 2021)
Address: Chimanimani Road, PO Box 3293, Paulington Mutare.
Telephone: 263-020-60380/66672
Cell:
Email: info@mutareteachers.ac.zw
Web: http://www.mutareteachers.ac.zw/

History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

South Eastern College is an Association of Trust Schools.

Events

Associations

Other information

Further Reading

