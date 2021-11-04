Difference between revisions of "Mutare Teachers Training College"

(No difference)

Mutare Teachers Training College

See List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe.

See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.

Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education

(November 2021)

Address: Chimanimani Road, PO Box 3293, Paulington Mutare.

Telephone: 263-020-60380/66672

Cell:

Email: info@mutareteachers.ac.zw

Web: http://www.mutareteachers.ac.zw/



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

South Eastern College is an Association of Trust Schools.

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

==++==++==++==++==++

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template