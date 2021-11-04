Difference between revisions of "Mutare Teachers Training College"
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
Student body, number and ages
Student body, number and ages
==Further Reading==
{{#seo:Mutare Teachers Training College
Mutare Teachers Training College
See List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe.
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education
Location / Contact
(November 2021)
Address: Chimanimani Road, PO Box 3293, Paulington Mutare.
Telephone: 263-020-60380/66672
Cell:
Email: info@mutareteachers.ac.zw
Web: http://www.mutareteachers.ac.zw/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
The Principal, Mr. A. Mutubuki The Outgoing College Advisory Council members are: Mr. E.F. Mangwarara (Chairman) Mr. E. Shumba Mr. A. Mutubuki Mrs. P. Silitschena Mrs. C. Tsinakwadi Ms. I. Chibanda Hon. Senator J. Mawire Ms. P. Guwila Dr. J.L. Nduna Pastor M. Chirema Mr. T. Mudefi Mr. T. Maanda Mr. L.E. Bhila Mr. M. Mukonowatsauka
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.