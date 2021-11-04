Difference between revisions of "Mutare Teachers Training College"

Pindula

Student body, number and ages
 
Student body, number and ages
Line 38: Line 54:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
Mutare Teachers Training College

See List of Teachers' Colleges in Zimbabwe.
See List of Universities in Zimbabwe.
Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education

Location / Contact

(November 2021)
Address: Chimanimani Road, PO Box 3293, Paulington Mutare.
Telephone: 263-020-60380/66672
Cell:
Email: info@mutareteachers.ac.zw
Web: http://www.mutareteachers.ac.zw/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

The Principal, Mr. A. Mutubuki The Outgoing College Advisory Council members are: Mr. E.F. Mangwarara (Chairman) Mr. E. Shumba Mr. A. Mutubuki Mrs. P. Silitschena Mrs. C. Tsinakwadi Ms. I. Chibanda Hon. Senator J. Mawire Ms. P. Guwila Dr. J.L. Nduna Pastor M. Chirema Mr. T. Mudefi Mr. T. Maanda Mr. L.E. Bhila Mr. M. Mukonowatsauka


Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

