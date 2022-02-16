Difference between revisions of "Mutare Town Council"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "The Chimanimani Local Government is Chimanimani RDC. The July 2018 elections returned: ! !! Name !! {| class="wikitable" |+ Caption text |- ! Ward !! Name !! Party |-...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 06:21, 16 February 2022
The Chimanimani Local Government is Chimanimani RDC. The July 2018 elections returned: ! !! Name !!
|Ward
|Name
|Party
|Ward
|Name
|Party
|Example
|Example
|Party
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example
|Example