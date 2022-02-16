Difference between revisions of "Mutasa"

Mutasa District is one of the seven districts in the Manicaland Province of Zimbabwe. Mutasa District starts 30 km from Mutare and stretches up to the Honde Valley, which is about 100 km northeast of Mutare along a tarred road that branches off the Nyanga road.

Population

Population in Mutasa stands at about 169,000 as of the last census held in 2012.

The Mutasa Local Government is Mutasa RDC.



Economy

Mutasa District economy has agro-based. Villagers practice semi-commercial agriculture. And the district has several plantations and estates that provide employment. Villages raise cattle, goats and chicken. And they grow maize, groundnuts, sugarcane etc. and have plantations for fruit trees in the fields. Some of the villages are small landholder growers of coffee, tea and banana plantations. Large scale commercial plantations produce timber, coffee and are tea estates.