Difference between revisions of "Mutasa"

Population in '''Mutasa''' stands at about 169,000 as of the last census held in '''2012'''.
See [[Bonda Mission Hospital]]. <br/>
See [[St Davids Bonda Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Honde Valley]]. <br/>
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], Mutasa returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Victoria Chitepo|Victoria Fikile Chitepo]], Zanu PF - 28 529 votes.
In the '''March 2008''' elections, [[Mike Nyambuya]] lost his Mutasa North seat.
The Mutasa Local Government is [[Mutasa RDC]]. <br/>
Mutasa District is one of the seven districts in the Manicaland Province of Zimbabwe. Mutasa District starts 30 km from Mutare and stretches up to the Honde Valley, which is about 100 km northeast of Mutare along a tarred road that branches off the Nyanga road.
Population
Population in Mutasa stands at about 169,000 as of the last census held in 2012.
Infrastructure
See Bonda Mission Hospital.
See St Davids Bonda Secondary School.
See St Columba's High School (Honde Valley).
See St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary.
See Honde Valley.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mutasa returned to Parliament:
- Victoria Fikile Chitepo, Zanu PF - 28 529 votes.
- King Itai David Mutasa, UANC - 1 555 votes.
- Misheck Tenia Samuel Chinamasa PF-ZAPU - 273 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutasa returned to Parliament:
- Misheck Chinamasa of Zanu PF with 6 864 votes,
- Christopher Nyamwanza of ZUM with 6 007 votes.
Turnout - 14 234 voters or 33.89 %
In the March 2008 elections, Mike Nyambuya lost his Mutasa North seat.
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mutasa South returned to Parliament:
- Misheck Mugadza of Zanu PF with 5 818 votes,
- Regai Tsunga of CCC with 5 269 votes,
- Eurydice Lynette Ndoro, Independent, with 90 votes,
- Pedzisai Tauzeni of MDC Alliance with 162 votes.
The Mutasa Local Government is Mutasa RDC.
Economy
Mutasa District economy has agro-based. Villagers practice semi-commercial agriculture. And the district has several plantations and estates that provide employment. Villages raise cattle, goats and chicken. And they grow maize, groundnuts, sugarcane etc. and have plantations for fruit trees in the fields. Some of the villages are small landholder growers of coffee, tea and banana plantations. Large scale commercial plantations produce timber, coffee and are tea estates.