Difference between revisions of "Mutasa"

Mutasa District is one of the seven districts in the Manicaland Province of Zimbabwe. Mutasa District starts 30 km from Mutare and stretches up to the Honde Valley, which is about 100 km northeast of Mutare along a tarred road that branches off the Nyanga road.

Population

Population in Mutasa stands at about 169,000 as of the last census held in 2012.

Infrastructure

See Bonda Mission Hospital.

See St Davids Bonda Secondary School.

See St Columba's High School (Honde Valley).

See St Mathias' Tsonzo Secondary.

See Honde Valley.



Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mutasa returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutasa returned to Parliament:

Misheck Chinamasa of Zanu PF with 6 864 votes,

Christopher Nyamwanza of ZUM with 6 007 votes.

Turnout - 14 234 voters or 33.89 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutasa returned to Parliament:

In the March 2008 elections, Mike Nyambuya lost his Mutasa North seat.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutasa Central returned to Parliament:

Trevor Saruwaka of MDC–T with 8 947 votes or 50.90 percent,

Innocent Benza of Zanu PF with 8 024 votes or 45.65 percent,

Mary Manyenje of MDC–N with 608 votes or 3.46 percent,

3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Total 17 579 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutasa North returned to Parliament:

Luke Masamvu of Zanu PF with 10 151 votes or 54.42 percent,

David Anthony Chimhini of MDC–T with 7 954 votes or 42.64 percent,

Confidence Tande of MDC–N with 547 votes or 2.94 percent,

Total 18 653 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutasa South returned to Parliament:

Irene Zindi of Zanu PF with 8 963 votes or 46.45 percent,

Misheck Kagurabadza of MDC–T with 7 932 votes or 41.10 percent,

Regai Tsunga, Independent, with 1 694 votes or 8.78 percent,

Godfrey Munyamana of MDC–N with 708 votes or 3.67 percent.

Total 19 297 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mutasa South returned to Parliament:

Misheck Mugadza of Zanu PF with 5 818 votes,

Regai Tsunga of CCC with 5 269 votes,

Eurydice Lynette Ndoro, Independent, with 90 votes,

Pedzisai Tauzeni of MDC Alliance with 162 votes.

The Mutasa Local Government is Mutasa RDC.



Economy

Mutasa District economy has agro-based. Villagers practice semi-commercial agriculture. And the district has several plantations and estates that provide employment. Villages raise cattle, goats and chicken. And they grow maize, groundnuts, sugarcane etc. and have plantations for fruit trees in the fields. Some of the villages are small landholder growers of coffee, tea and banana plantations. Large scale commercial plantations produce timber, coffee and are tea estates.