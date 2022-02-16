Difference between revisions of "Mutasa District"

Pindula

Mutasa District

Latest revision as of 08:54, 16 February 2022

Mutasa is a district in the province of Manicaland. According to the 2012 census, it has a population of about 168 000.

See Mutasa.

