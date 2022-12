* [[Babrah Nyamuru]] of CCC with 433 votes or 28.3 percent,

* [[Regina Barara]] of Zanu PF with 1 080 votes or 71.7 percent,

Following the death of [[Stephen E Kavhuru]], a by-election was held for Ward 6 on '''17 December 2022'''. It returned:

The Mutasa Local Government is Mutasa RDC. The July 2018 elections returned:

Of 2597 registered voters, a total of 1 528 votes were cast, or 58.8 percent.